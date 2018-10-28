Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Unavailable again Sunday

Ansah (shoulder) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Seahawks, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

The Lions have exercised particular caution with Ansah's shoulder injury, likely due to the number of times he's dealt with such issues in five-plus pro seasons. With Ansah out for a sixth consecutive game, he'll turn his focus to returning for next Sunday's divisional matchup in Minnesota.

More News
Our Latest Stories