Quin had seven solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's loss to the Bears.

Quin had an abnormally quiet performance last week against the Panthers with only a single tackle, but responded Sunday to lead the Lions in tackles and record his first sack of the season. The 32-year-old isn't much of an IDP as the seven tackles mark his second highest total of the season, and he has zero interceptions or forced fumbles.

