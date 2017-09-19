Lions' Golden Tate: Quiet on MNF

Tate caught four of four targets for 25 yards during Monday's 24-10 victory over the Giants.

Missing from Tate's stat line is the fact quarterback Matthew Stafford attempted just 21 passes en route to the second-lowest passing total of the gunslinger's career -- which obviously didn't bode well for the success of a volume-dependent receiver like Tate. Considering he saw 8.4 targets per game last season, not to mention 10 looks in the season opener, look for Tate to play a much bigger offensive role in weeks to come.