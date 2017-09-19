Lions' Golden Tate: Quiet on MNF
Tate caught four of four targets for 25 yards during Monday's 24-10 victory over the Giants.
Missing from Tate's stat line is the fact quarterback Matthew Stafford attempted just 21 passes en route to the second-lowest passing total of the gunslinger's career -- which obviously didn't bode well for the success of a volume-dependent receiver like Tate. Considering he saw 8.4 targets per game last season, not to mention 10 looks in the season opener, look for Tate to play a much bigger offensive role in weeks to come.
More News
-
Lions' Golden Tate: Returns to full practice•
-
Lions' Golden Tate: Limited by finger issue Thursday•
-
Lions' Golden Tate: Not dealing with fracture, expects to play Week 2•
-
Lions' Golden Tate: Hauls in 10 passes Sunday•
-
Lions' Golden Tate: Likely facing Patrick Peterson•
-
Lions' Golden Tate: To split punt-return duties•
-
What you missed: Thompson a workhorse?
Tuesday is a slow news day around the NFL, but Chris Towers still wraps up everything you need...
-
Podcast: Talking waiver options
Chris Carson and J.J. Nelson headline this week’s Waiver Wire options, but there are many more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Injuries hit our Fantasy rosters hard in Week 2. Fix your squad with the help of our Trade...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Chris Towers dives into our trio of experts' rankings ahead of Week 3 of the Fantasy seaso...
-
Waiver wire options for Week 3
Chris Carson will be popular this week, but he's not the only player to add off the waiver...
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...