Lions' Jamal Agnew: Injures knee Sunday
Agnew is Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press to Sunday's game against the Bears with a knee injury.
Agnew serves as a depth corner and also as a returner on special teams for the Lions. Running back Ameer Abdullah has stepped in as a returner in Agnew's absence.
