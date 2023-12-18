Agnew caught both his targets for 70 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Ravens. He returned three kickoffs for 91 yards and one punt for 17 yards.

The veteran return man played just 10 offensive snaps but sparked the offense with a 65-yard touchdown in the third quarter for Jacksonville's lone score of the evening. Agnew missed the previous four games with a shoulder injury. He hasn't played a significant offensive role this season, but that could change down the stretch with Christian Kirk (groin) on injured reserve and Zay Jones (hamstring) again banged up.