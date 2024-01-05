Williams (ankle/illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Minnesota.

Williams suffered an ankle injury early in the fourth quarter of last Saturday's 20-19 loss to Dallas and never returned to the game. He didn't practice this week, and the Lions never figured to push things given that their Week 18 result is highly unlikely to have an impact on their playoff seed (currently No. 3). It's possible some of the teams healthy players are held out or rested, and that combined with Williams being absent should lead to at least one of the team's depth receivers (Kalif Raymond, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Antoine Green) playing a lot of snaps. Williams, meanwhile, will hope to make it back for a home game in the wild-card round.