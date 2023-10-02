The NFL reinstated Williams from his suspension related to the league's gambling policy Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Initially, Williams was handed a six-game ban to kick off the current campaign, but after the league and NFL Player's Association agreed to a new policy Friday, it was reduced to four games, making him eligible to return to action Week 5. Coach Dan Campbell spoke of Williams' role upon gaining clearance to play, telling Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com on Monday that "we'll see where it goes, and it's all about improvement." The Lions don't expect to give Williams a full complement of snaps off the bat, but he's in line to play some sort of role Sunday against the Panthers. His six appearances from the 2022 season included no more than a 24 percent share of offensive snaps in any given game, and while he was targeted nine times, he had only one 41-yard touchdown catch in addition to a 40-yard run, displaying the dynamic ability he showed off in 2021 at Alabama.