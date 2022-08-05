Head coach Dan Campbell specified Jefferson as a player having a productive training camp, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.
After a productive career at Oregon, Jefferson failed to find his footing as a seventh-round rookie last year in Detroit. By season's end, both converted safety Godwin Igwebuike and Kutztown product Craig Reynolds had earned more snaps and game appearances than him. However, it seems that Jefferson has worked his way back into the mix this offseason, which opens the door for him to compete with Igwebuike, Reynolds and Justin Jackson for the No. 3 running back job behind D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams.
