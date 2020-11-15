Dahl (back) is active heading into Sunday's matchup against Washington.
Dahl dealt with a groin injury throughout the latter half of September and early part of October that landed him on injured reserve, but he was able to return to action Weeks 6, 7 and 8. A back injury kept the 27-year-old guard out last week against the Vikings as well, but he's shown enough to team trainers to get the nod for a Sunday afternoon home game against Washington. He'll start in place of the injured Halapoulivaati Vaitai at right guard.