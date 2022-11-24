site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Jonah Jackson: Out Week 12
Jackson (concussion) will not play in the Lions' Week 12 matchup with the Bills.
Jackson remains in concussion protocol and will not be able to play Sundy as a result. In his absence, Kayode Awosika could be in line for a bigger workload at guard.
