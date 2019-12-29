Lions' Kenny Golladay: Concussion confirmed
Golladay won't return to Sunday's contest against the Packers due to a concussion.
With a diagnosis confirmed, Golladay's day and therefore campaign is in the books. He built upon his 2018 breakout this year, hauling in 65 of 116 passes for 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns. He'll look to take an even bigger step forward next season with Matthew Stafford likely past the fractures in his back that kept him sidelined from Week 10 onward.
