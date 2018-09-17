Lions' Kenny Golladay: Finds end zone
Golladay secured six of nine targets for 89 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 30-27 loss to the 49ers.
Golladay scored the first touchdown of the game by exploiting a 49ers defensive miscommunication that left the receiver by himself down the left sidelines. He possibly could've had another score had quarterback Matthew Stafford found him wide open on a failed third-down pass later on in the game. Nonetheless, Golladay has now seen 21 targets through two weeks -- compared to 28 for Golden Tate and 17 for Marvin Jones -- and he could realistically continue to see high target totals if the Lions continue to fall behind early in games, something that is rather likely to occur when the Patriots come to town in Week 3.
