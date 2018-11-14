Lions' Marvin Jones: Misses practice with knee issue
Jones (knee) was listed as a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Jones tried to return to Sunday's 34-22 loss to the Bears after suffering a bone bruise in the third quarter, but he ultimately wasn't able to play through the injury and had to sit out late in the game. While fortunate to avoid ligament damage, the 28-year-old wideout is no lock to be ready in time for the Lions' Week 11 game against the Panthers. Detroit may have little choice but to pepper Kenny Golladay with targets.
