Jones was not targeted with a pass during Sunday's 20-6 win over Atlanta.

While Jones continued to log at least 39 percent of the offensive snaps, he has yet to receive a target since his disappointing performance in Week 1. This time, all 29 of Jared Goff's pass attempts to non-running backs went to Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta, and Kalif Raymond. Possibly washed at 33 years old, Jones will look to turn back the clock in Thursday's Week 4 matchup with the Packers.