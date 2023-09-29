Jones was targeted once but did not catch a pass during Thursday's 34-20 win over Green Bay.

After logging over half of the offensive snaps in Week 1, Jones has seen his snap share decline with each passing week. With Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond effectively complementing top receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and tight end Sam LaPorta, there's no reason to expect Jones' usage to spike anytime soon. The return of Jameson Williams (suspension) in Week 7 will make it even harder for the veteran wideout to make a dent in the box score.