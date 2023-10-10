Jones caught two of two targets for 22 yards during Sunday's 42-24 win over Carolina.

Jones had seen his playing time decrease with every passing week until Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen) was forced to miss his first game of the season. Not only did Jones see a bump in playing time in St. Brown's absence, but he ultimately led all Lions wideouts in snaps as well. However, the 33-year-old yet again did little with his opportunities, and Jones now has a grand total of four catches on nine targets for 30 yards this season. There's little reason to trust Jones for fantasy purposes entering a Week 6 matchup with Tampa Bay.