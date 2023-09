Jones was not targeted with a pass during Sunday's 37-31 loss to Seattle.

Jones again logged about half of the offensive snaps despite a poor showing in the season opener. While a significant downturn in usage rate provided no opportunities for him to put up any stats, the 33-year-old veteran didn't do much with the six targets he saw in Week 1 anyway. Next up for Jones is a Week 3 matchup with a talented Falcons secondary.