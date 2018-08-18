Lions' Marvin Jones: Shaky in second preseason game
Jones corralled two of five targets for 14 yards during Friday's preseason game against the Lions.
Jones probably should have caught one or two more of the balls thrown his way, but it's also fair to question the quality of those passes he saw from a hurried Matthew Stafford that was consistently under pressure Friday. Drops weren't a huge problem for Jones last season considering the wideout was ticketed with only four of them on 105 targets, according to Pro Football Focus, so don't be surprised if he bounces back in the Lions third preseason game next Friday against the Buccaneers, when Jones and the rest of the offensive starters should see significantly more action than they did this week.
