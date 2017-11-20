Lions' Matt Prater: Hits game-winner in Windy City
Prater converted both of his field-goal attempts and all three PATs during Sunday's 27-24 victory over the Bears.
Prater has been the definition of clutch during his tenure in Detroit, as he's now 10 for 10 on kicks within the final four minutes of regulation and the Lions within three points of winning. His 52-yard game-winner Sunday might have been his most impressive of the lot, though, considering it came in 30-degree weather accompanied by Chicago's characteristically strong winds. Sitting top ten in the league in both field-goal attempts and PATs, Prater should remain busy in a Week 12 matchup against a Vikings defense that prevented the Lions offense from reaching the end zone in their previous meeting this season.
More News
-
Drop A.P.? Bench Hunt and Goff?
Heath Cummings says you can cut loose on Adrian Peterson and Jared Goff owners need to find...
-
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
Get a jump on the competition with Dave Richard's early look at the waiver wire after Sunday's...
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.