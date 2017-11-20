Lions' Matt Prater: Hits game-winner in Windy City

Prater converted both of his field-goal attempts and all three PATs during Sunday's 27-24 victory over the Bears.

Prater has been the definition of clutch during his tenure in Detroit, as he's now 10 for 10 on kicks within the final four minutes of regulation and the Lions within three points of winning. His 52-yard game-winner Sunday might have been his most impressive of the lot, though, considering it came in 30-degree weather accompanied by Chicago's characteristically strong winds. Sitting top ten in the league in both field-goal attempts and PATs, Prater should remain busy in a Week 12 matchup against a Vikings defense that prevented the Lions offense from reaching the end zone in their previous meeting this season.