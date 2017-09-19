Killebrew recorded four tackles and a pass deflection in Monday's 24-10 victory over the Giants.

Killebrew was penciled in as the No. 3 safety entering the season, but it seems the Lions are tasking him with even more responsibility now after his coming-out party in the season opener in which Killebrew recorded his first career pick-six. In fact, Killebrew's 42 defensive snaps Monday was significantly greater than that of starter Tavon Wilson, who garnered 23. If he can maintain his productive ways as the season unfolds, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Killebrew outright displace Wilson as the first-string strong safety.