Killebrew re-signed with the Lions on Friday.

Since being selected by the Lions in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Killebrew has played 63 of 64 regular-season games and posted 93 tackles, six pass breakups and an interception. The Lions may address their secondary needs through the draft, but Killebrew will have to compete for a starting role regardless.

