Lions' Quandre Diggs: Shows promise at safety
Diggs recorded 55 tackles, one sack, nine PBUs, three interceptions and one forced fumble across 16 games in 2017.
Diggs started the season as a slot cornerback but was moved to strong safety after Tavon Wilson (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve in late November. He performed very well in his new role, recording 22 tackles, his first career sack, one forced fumble and all three of his interceptions in five starts. With Wilson set to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the league year, Diggs seems poised to enter the 2018 campaign as a starter alongside Glover Quin.
