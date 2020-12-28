Cephus caught one of two targets for nine yards during Saturday's 47-7 loss to Tampa Bay.

Despite getting eliminated from playoff contention last week and falling behind 34 points at halftime, the Lions again decided to have Cephus finish fourth in playing time behind three 30-plus-year-old receivers who aren't under contract beyond this season. Knowing we can't rely upon Detroit to maximize the rookie's playing time in meaningless games, Cephus is nothing more than a dart throw in Week 17 against a Vikings defense that has allowed the seventh-most yards per pass attempt since Week 8. However, it might not matter if quarterback Matthew Stafford (ankle) can't play.