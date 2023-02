Okwara recorded eight tackles and two sacks over five games in 2022.

After tearing his Achilles just four weeks into the three-year, $37 million contract Okwara signed in 2021, the Notre Dame product didn't return until Week 14 of the 2022 campaign, only making a difference during a two-sack performance against the Jets in Week 15. With the Lions able to save over $7 million against the salary cap by letting him go this offseason, Okwara is not certain to return to Detroit in 2023.