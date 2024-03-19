Okwara announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Okwara spent his first two seasons with the Giants, but he spent the majority of his career in Detroit. The Notre Dame product played in 92 games across his eight-year career. He tallied 25 sacks during that time, including a career-high 10 in the 2020 season. The 28-year-old will now look ahead to life without football, while the Lions will need to add depth to the defensive line in an effort to replace him.