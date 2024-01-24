LaPorta (knee) didn't take part in Wednesday's walkthrough.

LaPorta is being listed as a non-participant on a Lions injury report for the first time since Jan. 11 due to the hyperextension and bone bruise in his left knee that he suffered Week 18 against the Vikings. He's been able to play through the pain in Detroit's first two playoff games, earning at least an 80 percent snap share on his way to a combined 12 catches (on 14 targets) for 79 yards and one touchdown. LaPorta will have two more chances this week to get back to full before the team potentially tags him with a designation ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game at San Francisco.