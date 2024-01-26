LaPorta (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in San Francisco, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

LaPorta has been listed on Detroit's injury reports throughout the playoffs after suffering a knee hyperextension during Week 18 action, but the injury didn't stop him from handling his normal workload in the wild-card and divisional rounds. He topped 80 percent snap share in both games, combining for 12 catches, 79 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets. The rookie tight end now gets a tough matchup in the NFC Championship Game, facing a Niners defense that tends to do an excellent job of guarding the middle of the field thanks to LBs Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw. A return to full practice participation Friday suggests LaPorta should be fine for his usual, starring role in the Detroit offense.