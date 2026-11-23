LaPorta brought in three of six targets for 62 yards in the Lions' 31-21 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

LaPorta helped set the tone for the Lions early with an impressive 47-yard catch and run down the middle of the field on Detroit's second play from scrimmage. The yardage total was the talented tight end's highest since Week 5, and it enabled him to finish second on the day for the Lions in that category behind Jameson Williams. LaPorta now boasts a 39-477-3 line on 59 targets heading into Thursday's Thanksgiving showdown at home against the Bears.