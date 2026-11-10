The Lions have received trade calls on LaPorta leading up to Tuesday's deadline, but the team prefers to keep him with the hope of signing the tight end to a long-term deal, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Earlier in the season, LaPorta expressed his frustration with the Lions for the organization's inability to come to terms on an extension with him, but both sides still appear to be on good terms and willing to re-engage in discussions on a new deal before he becomes a free agent in 2027. The fourth-year tight end has likely helped his case for earning a lucrative contract by having thus far stayed healthy throughout the season while putting together a 35-399-3 receiving line on 49 targets over the Lions' first eight games.