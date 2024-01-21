LaPorta (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's divisional-round playoff game against the Buccaneers.

After being listed as a full participant in Wednesday's walk-through, LaPorta was deemed limited Thursday and Friday before heading into the weekend listed as questionable, as he was ahead of last Sunday's 24-23 wild-card win over the Rams. In that contest, LaPorta was able to play through a hyperextension and bone bruise in his left knee, en route to logging an 80 percent snap share and catching all three of his targets for 14 yards and a touchdown. With his active status versus Tampa Bay confirmed, the 2023 second-rounder will continue to work through his knee issue, and barring any in-game setbacks LaPorta will remain a key option in Detroit's passing game for QB Jared Goff.