LaPorta (knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

One day removed from sitting out Wednesday's walkthrough, LaPorta returned to the practice field in some capacity. He now has one more chance this week to get back to all activity before the Lions potentially gives him a designation ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game in San Francisco. In two outings playing through a hyperextension and a bone bruise in his left knee, LaPorta has earned at least an 80 percent snap share on both occasions while hauling in 12 of 14 targets for 79 yards and one touchdown in playoff wins against the Rams and Buccaneers.