LaPorta caught nine of 11 targets for 65 yards in Sunday's 3-123 divisional-round win over the Buccaneers.

He led the Lions in catches and finished second to Amon-Ra St. Brown in targets and receiving yards -- another remarkable performance for LaPorta as he plays through a bone bruise in his left knee that he picked up in Week 18. The nine catches tied his personal best, continuing an incredible campaign that saw LaPorta set a new NFL record for a rookie tight end with 86 catches during the regular season. Detroit will likely take it very easy on him again in practice this week as the team gears up for an NFC Championship Game clash with the 49ers.