LaPorta recorded nine receptions on 13 targets for 97 yards in Sunday's 34-31 loss to the 49ers.

LaPorta led the team in targets, receptions and yards, and it was also his second consecutive contest with nine receptions and double-digit targets. Though he didn't find the end zone, LaPorta was a consistent big-play threat as he recorded a pair of catches for 16 yards, and four of his receptions went for double-digit gains. It was a strong close to an impressive rookie season, and LaPorta should be a strong second option in Detroit's passing attack behind Amon-Ra St. Brown in 2024.