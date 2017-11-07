Whitehead recorded five tackles during Monday's 30-17 victory over the Packers, including one sack and two TFLs.

Whitehead's sack was just the third of his career and his first since 2015, but it helped the Lions stop the Packers' momentum on their opening drive in which Green Bay was forced to settle for a field goal that was ultimately blocked by teammate A'Shawn Robinson. From an IDP standpoint, however, Whitehead is averaging just 5.5 tackles per game and hasn't topped eight tackles in any affair. His role simply doesn't lend itself to high tackle totals, making him barely worth fantasy consideration.