Whitehead (ribs) is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Whitehead was active last week, but it appeared only to be in case of emergency, as he didn't log a snap on defense or special teams. Jermaine Carter has apparently usurped him as the starting middle linebacker anyway, and there's no indication that will change Sunday.
