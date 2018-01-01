Green rushed nine times for 21 yards while catching both of his targets for 14 yards during Sunday's 35-11 victory over Green Bay.

With the Lions out of postseason contention, many thought the coaching staff would want to see what their undrafted rookie can do with a heavy workload. However, that narrative failed to come to fruition despite starter Theo Riddick (ribs) exiting the game early in the third quarter. Instead, Green continued to receive a modest amount of touches that he turned into an underwhelming 35 total yards. With that said, Green once again worked ahead of Ameer Abdullah and appears to be entering the offseason as the No. 2 runner on the depth chart. However, both Riddick and Abdullah remain under contract in 2018 as well, and it seems likely that Detroit attempts to bolster its running back stable through free agency or the draft.