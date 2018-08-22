Colts' Tion Green: Inks deal with Indy
Green re-signed with the Colts on Wednesday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
Green was brought back Wednesday following the release of Josh Ferguson (groin). Green still faces an uphill battle in terms of earning a spot on the 53-man roster, but an opportunity is a good start.
