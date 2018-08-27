Tion Green: Released by Indianapolis
Green was waived by the Colts on Monday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
This is the second time in a week that Green has been waived by the Colts, who seems to have only been considered as a camp body by the team. Green was released to make room or linebacker Brandon Chubb, and the second-year running back will hope to stick elsewhere in the league.
