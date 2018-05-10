Green was waived by the Lions on Thursday

The drafting of Kerryon Johnson and addition of LeGarrette Blount figured to spell the end for one, if not more, of the Lions' running backs who were in the mix last season. Green is an early casualty on that front, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Cincinnati product scooped up off of waivers by another club.

