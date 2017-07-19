Jones, along with Jared Abbrederis, is a frontrunner for the Lions' remaining roster spots at wide receiver due to his superior route running, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

Jones is on thin ice with the Lions after logging three underwhelming and injury-marred seasons since being drafted in the sixth round of the 2014 draft. The good thing is that he's currently healthy and none of the receivers he's competing with this offseason have been more productive in their respective careers. Since Golden Tate, Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay all seem guaranteed to make the final roster, it's likely that only one or two roster spots at the position remain. Outside of Abbrederis, the likes of Jace Billingsley, Ryan Spadola and Keshawn Martin are the primary contenders that stand in Jones' way, but they'd probably need to be particularly impressive on special teams in order to pose as serious competition. Still, Jones will need to continue his level of play when the pads come on in training camp in order to maintain his standing.