Flowers recorded four tackles (three solo), two sacks and a forced fumble across 45 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Giants.

Flowers, who had just one sack heading into Sunday's game, found a way to continuously overpower Nate Solder on the way to two sacks. He played in 61 percent of the defensive snaps Sunday, the highest percent of any Lions' defensive lineman.

