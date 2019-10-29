Lions' Trey Flowers: Racking up sacks in win
Flowers recorded four tackles (three solo), two sacks and a forced fumble across 45 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Giants.
Flowers, who had just one sack heading into Sunday's game, found a way to continuously overpower Nate Solder on the way to two sacks. He played in 61 percent of the defensive snaps Sunday, the highest percent of any Lions' defensive lineman.
