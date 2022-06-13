Benson performed well during minicamp and appears to be a realistic candidate for a roster spot, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

After Detroit invested big in DJ Chark and Jameson Williams (knee) while agreeing to extensions with Kalif Raymond and Josh Reynolds this offseason, there's not much space left in a wide receiver room headed by Amon-Ra St. Brown. Quintez Cephus seems like the clear favorite for a sixth roster spot at the position, but Benson could make a case for a seventh if he can establish himself as a return man during training camp.