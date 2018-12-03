Zenner recorded seven rushing yards on one carry during Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Rams.

In Kerryon Johnson's (knee) continued absence, LeGarrette Blount (16 carries) and Theo Riddick (eight) once again dominated the available carries. It's clear the Lions don't view the South Dakota State product as anything more than a serviceable backup who will make his biggest impact on special teams.

