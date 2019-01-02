Mauldin worked out for the Saints on Wednesday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Mauldin had previously been dealing with a hamstring issue but has seemingly put any lingering affects in the rearview mirror. It's unclear whether the Saints are running their due diligence or have plans to sign Mauldin to the practice squad. Either way, Mauldin will likely have to wait until 2019 to make a name for himself again.

