Mauldin has been ruled out for one week due to a hamstring injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

This is unfortunate news for Mauldin, who just recently returned to full health after undergoing season-ending back surgery last September. In being ruled out for another week, Mauldin will miss his second straight preseason game, which is something the linebacker can hardly afford given that he is currently sitting on the roster bubble.

