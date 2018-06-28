Mauldin recently indicated he's back to normal after losing his 2017 campaign to season-ending back surgery, Randy Lange of the Jets' official site reports. "I'm out there running at the same speed that I was before. I'm definitely staying in the training room so that I can stay healthy this year," the linebacker said

Before the 2017 season, Mauldin was showing some promise as a rotational linebacker, racking up 6.5 sacks in his first 26 games. The 2015 third-rounder has a chance to pick up where he left off in 2018 if he can show his back injury is behind him. However, Mauldin will first need to fend off Josh Martin -- the guy who replaced him last season -- for the starting role.