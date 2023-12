Cunningham reverted back to the Patriots' practice squad Friday.

Cunningham was elevated to the team's active roster ahead of Thursday night's game against the Steelers, but didn't see any action in the contest. The versatile QB/WR remains a candidate for promotion in the coming weeks, but New England's signal caller situation may have stabilized, at least temporarily, following the team's 21-18 win over Pittsburgh, which was helmed by Bailey Zappe.