The Ravens will sign Cunningham off the Patriots' practice squad Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

In Baltimore, the undrafted rookie will reunite with Lamar Jackson, a college teammate of his at Louisville during the 2017 season. Though not nearly as adept as Jackson as a passer or runner, Cunningham still possesses a dual-threat skill set that should allow the Ravens to keep their usual game plan in place if Jackson is to miss time at any point. Cunningham will initially slot behind Jackson and two other dual-threat signal-callers in Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson on the depth chart, though it wouldn't be surprising if the Ravens waived the 37-year-old Johnson in the near future to allow Cunningham to move up to third in the pecking order.