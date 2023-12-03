Cunningham is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Meanwhile, Bailey Zappe is expected to start Sunday's contest, while Mac Jones is also on hand. With the versatile Cunningham in uniform Sunday, the undrafted rookie could potentially see some QB snaps in designed packages, as well as offer the team some WR depth, with both Demario Douglas (concussion) and Kayshon Boutte (shoulder/illness) out. In that context, Cunningham remains a speculative fantasy option in Week 13.