Cunningham has been one of Baltimore's standouts throughout OTAs and minicamp, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports.

Cunningham made the switch to wideout this spring, with coach John Harbaugh calling him "kind of a natural at the position." Harbaugh also noted that because of Cunningham's experience at quarterback, he has a good understanding of the passing game from that perspective. The second-year pro will compete for a depth role in a relatively thin Ravens wide receiver room, as well as potentially contribute in the return game.